Liquity USD (LUSD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $124,584.00

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Liquity USD coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $730.76 million and approximately $124,584.00 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00058444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00024388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $256.33 or 0.00742767 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00044039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00083210 BTC.

Liquity USD Coin Profile

Liquity USD (CRYPTO:LUSD) is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

