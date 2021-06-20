Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Down 24.4% This Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $8.47 million and approximately $3,464.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.43 or 0.00951690 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,335.42 or 0.99492463 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 728,361,825 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

