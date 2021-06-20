Litecoin Plus (LCP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $231.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $136,629.03 and $231.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 43.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0496 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,668.18 or 0.99840756 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00033728 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008219 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00073897 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000846 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002821 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007002 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000483 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

