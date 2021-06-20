Lobstex (LOBS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $762,654.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for $0.0678 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $762,654.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lobstex has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,124,808 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

