Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,915 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.75.

In related news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Insiders have sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LMT opened at $379.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.81. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

