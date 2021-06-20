Lossless (LSS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.01 Million

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lossless has traded down 39.1% against the U.S. dollar. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00058479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00133186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00177615 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,450.30 or 0.99682972 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.56 or 0.00856381 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,770,773 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

