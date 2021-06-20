Lua Token (LUA) Achieves Market Cap of $5.03 Million

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 20th. One Lua Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lua Token has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Lua Token has a total market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00057517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00024123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.89 or 0.00733602 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00043735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00083421 BTC.

Lua Token Coin Profile

Lua Token (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. Lua Token’s official website is luaswap.org/# . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lua Token’s official message board is medium.com/luaswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Token directly using U.S. dollars.

