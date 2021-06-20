Lympo Market Capitalization Reaches $11.47 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 20th. Over the last week, Lympo has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. Lympo has a total market cap of $11.47 million and $309,588.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo coin can now be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00057254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00024000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $246.98 or 0.00727634 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00043402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00083118 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars.

