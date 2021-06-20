LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Holdings Decreased by Bp Plc

Bp Plc trimmed its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 85,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 65,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,190 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 289,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.21.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $100.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.74. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $60.04 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

