Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.7% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $5,428,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 207.6% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 78,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after buying an additional 53,231 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 36,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Finally, Pecaut & CO. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 27,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.