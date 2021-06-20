Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 705 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.6% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 379,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,423,000 after purchasing an additional 18,779 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 52.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 324,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,236,000 after buying an additional 111,394 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $382.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $383.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $274.72 and a 52-week high of $391.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.