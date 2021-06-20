Manchester Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 4,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 162.5% during the first quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 33,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,552,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,402.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,332.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,455.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

