Manchester Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,913 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 1,479.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,920 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,386,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 286.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 30,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $237.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.08.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.65.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

