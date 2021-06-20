Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $5.22 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Alphabet by 278.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $388,900,000 after purchasing an additional 138,339 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $168,672,579. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

GOOG stock opened at $2,511.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,347.01 and a 1-year high of $2,543.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,378.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

