Manchester Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,638 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,933,537,000 after purchasing an additional 231,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,213,000 after buying an additional 573,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,929,987,000 after buying an additional 480,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,659,138,000 after buying an additional 384,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,397,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,821,147 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $135.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $378.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.19. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.75 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

