Manchester Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $230.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $158.13 and a twelve month high of $237.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

