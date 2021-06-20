Manchester City Fan Token Achieves Market Cap of $34.76 Million (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.98 or 0.00036976 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $34.76 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00057924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00137218 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.92 or 0.00176388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $307.11 or 0.00874805 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,992.59 or 0.99677632 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,678,004 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

