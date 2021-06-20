MAP Protocol Price Reaches $0.0173 on Top Exchanges (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $17.36 million and approximately $588,142.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00057619 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00137325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00176555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.03 or 0.00865793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,868.25 or 0.99953495 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.