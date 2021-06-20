Maple (MPL) Reaches Market Cap of $6.37 Million

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Maple has a market capitalization of $6.37 million and approximately $31,152.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maple has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for about $9.86 or 0.00027601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00060696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00024414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.02 or 0.00767036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00044965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00083804 BTC.

Maple Profile

Maple is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

