Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.18.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGDPF. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Desjardins began coverage on Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on Marathon Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Beacon Securities cut Marathon Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDPF opened at $2.69 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.36.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

