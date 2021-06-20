Marlin (POND) Market Cap Hits $61.67 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. Marlin has a market capitalization of $61.67 million and $16.01 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0837 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00057862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00132553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00178067 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,425.20 or 0.99794216 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.91 or 0.00842054 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

