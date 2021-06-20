Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 242,538 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1,033.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,997 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,538 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.6% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 116,165 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 28,554 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 143,127 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,652 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 14.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 62,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,704,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,397,000 after buying an additional 34,098 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. MKM Partners began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,846 shares of company stock worth $4,907,229 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

