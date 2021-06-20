Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 11,765 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1,818.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 100,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 316,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,309,000 after purchasing an additional 196,682 shares in the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SHW opened at $268.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.79. The stock has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $184.34 and a fifty-two week high of $293.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

