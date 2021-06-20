Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 5,140 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.10% of FTI Consulting worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $136.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.03. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. Equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

