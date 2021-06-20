Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.35% of NewMarket worth $14,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in NewMarket by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in NewMarket by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEU opened at $306.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $350.04. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.34. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $306.23 and a 1-year high of $432.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $566.62 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 34.79%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

