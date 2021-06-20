Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 597.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,750 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.05% of Cloudflare worth $11,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,995,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,465,000 after acquiring an additional 132,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,085,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,216,000 after acquiring an additional 298,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare stock opened at $101.68 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $102.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.10 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $2,169,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,185.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $4,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,296.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 986,701 shares of company stock valued at $77,973,630. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NET. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

