Martingale Asset Management L P Has $15.91 Million Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,212 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.06% of Seagen worth $15,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Seagen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Seagen stock opened at $156.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.75. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. Analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.36.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,697 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $1,550,102.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,563,069.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,703 shares of company stock worth $11,935,396 in the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

