Martingale Asset Management L P Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,412 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.07% of The Timken worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 85.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 260.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 41.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Timken by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 6,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $538,955.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,622.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

NYSE:TKR opened at $78.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.78. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $41.74 and a 1-year high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

