Martingale Asset Management L P Has $4.44 Million Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.07% of Ingredion worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 264,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at $873,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Ingredion by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ingredion by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after buying an additional 37,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,916,000 after buying an additional 27,969 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $89.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.25. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on INGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

