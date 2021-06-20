Martingale Asset Management L P Has $4.77 Million Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,922 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.05% of AptarGroup worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in AptarGroup by 43.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AptarGroup by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 550.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,302. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

ATR stock opened at $140.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.34. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.78 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.