Martingale Asset Management L P Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 42,291 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.11% of Silgan worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Silgan by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Silgan by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Silgan by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 13,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

SLGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

SLGN opened at $40.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.