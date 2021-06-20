Martingale Asset Management L P Has $6.21 Million Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,087 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Kellogg by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of K stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.96. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $5,420,811.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,710.92. Insiders have sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,549,846 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

