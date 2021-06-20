Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 73.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 338.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,907.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $168,672,579. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,511.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,378.90. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,543.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

