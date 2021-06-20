Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 32,657 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 32,657 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.13% of Hill-Rom worth $9,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRC. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.91. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRC. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

