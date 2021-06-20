Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 400,376 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,661 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 400,376 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.68.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $55.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

