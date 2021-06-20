Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 44,369 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,369 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.31% of Cirrus Logic worth $15,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $105,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,870 shares of company stock valued at $758,605 in the last quarter. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRUS stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

