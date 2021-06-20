Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 52,510 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,510 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.08% of Virtu Financial worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 574.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 199,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 170,042 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,760,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,656,000 after buying an additional 179,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $32.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.84.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VIRT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

