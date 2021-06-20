Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 7,559 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,559 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.46% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $14,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,253.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

