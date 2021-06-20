Martingale Asset Management L P Takes $15.86 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 119,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,860,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.09% of Extra Space Storage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after buying an additional 45,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,001,802,000 after buying an additional 123,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

EXR opened at $159.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.88 and a 52-week high of $162.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.98.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In related news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,087,005 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

