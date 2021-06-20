Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 74.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,859 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,640,000 after buying an additional 4,562,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,577,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025,239 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,621,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd boosted its holdings in Exelon by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 3,151,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,068,000 after buying an additional 1,593,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXC. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.30. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $47.36.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

