Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,497 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.70.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,876,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $981,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,024,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $174.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.25. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.57 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

