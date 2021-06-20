Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,613 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 3,632.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,960 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $194.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.25. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.37 and a 1-year high of $203.64.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.63, for a total transaction of $261,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,726.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total transaction of $1,383,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 443,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,792,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,235 shares of company stock worth $43,001,186. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

