Masari (MSR) Trading Down 17.9% This Week

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One Masari coin can now be bought for about $0.0507 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. Masari has a total market capitalization of $790,588.37 and $3,192.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Masari has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Masari alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,935.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,082.64 or 0.06137081 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.95 or 0.01543977 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.22 or 0.00430879 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00139346 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.65 or 0.00735668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.81 or 0.00429670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007468 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.38 or 0.00363559 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,599,005 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.