Mask Network (MASK) Trading 19.1% Higher This Week

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 22.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 20th. Mask Network has a total market cap of $67.91 million and approximately $111.18 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network coin can now be bought for about $5.29 or 0.00015227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00058961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00024350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $258.87 or 0.00744473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00043916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00083773 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network (MASK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,826,666 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favorite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

