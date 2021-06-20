Matrix AI Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.79 Million (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $7.79 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0363 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Matrix AI Network

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

