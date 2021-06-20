McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Raised by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.36.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $4.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.62. 4,408,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951,460. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $178.88 and a 1-year high of $238.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.12. The company has a market capitalization of $171.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

