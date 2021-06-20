Mdex (MDX) Price Tops $2.04 on Top Exchanges

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for about $2.04 or 0.00005846 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Mdex has a market capitalization of $995.83 million and approximately $109.33 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mdex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00057619 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00137325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00176555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.03 or 0.00865793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,868.25 or 0.99953495 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 488,282,583 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.