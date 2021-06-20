Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Stake Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.27% of Medifast worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MED. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the first quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MED shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total value of $2,320,957.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,284,324.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 7,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.12, for a total value of $1,990,048.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,479 shares in the company, valued at $39,210,336.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,939 shares of company stock worth $6,219,458. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MED opened at $263.47 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.03 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

