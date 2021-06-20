MediShares Hits 24-Hour Volume of $586,592.00 (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. MediShares has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and approximately $586,592.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MediShares has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One MediShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00060567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00024483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.40 or 0.00769349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00044267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00083919 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading



