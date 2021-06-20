Megacoin (MEC) Price Reaches $0.0091 on Major Exchanges

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $360,531.19 and approximately $47.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.59 or 0.00431814 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007441 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00011383 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000220 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,540,777 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

